× Utah probation agent charged with felony for shooting parolee

SALT LAKE CITY — A probation and parole agent from the Utah Department of Corrections is facing a felony charge in connection with a shooting in Murray.

Andrew Reed O’Gwin, 38, has been charged with aggravated assault after an independent investigation by the Salt Lake City Police Department and the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

The District Attorney’s Office released the results of the investigation Monday, and they found O’Gwin was not justified in his use of deadly force against Joe Alvin Gomez on May 13, 2017.

According to the report, O’Gwin was stopped at a red light at 4500 S Main St. just after midnight when another car, in which Gomez was a passenger, stopped at the same intersection.

O’Gwin had been assigned to supervise Gomez, who had been recently paroled from the Utah State Prison.

Investigators determined Gomez exited the vehicle he was riding in and stood near O’Gwin’s driver’s side door.

“Some of the witnesses said Mr. Gomez’s arms were raised and he was yelled something. According to Agent O’Gwin, Mr. Gomez pounded on Agent O’Gwin’s car window. Other witnesses at the scene said that Mr. Gomez never touched Agent O’Gwin’s car,” the report said.

According to a statement of probable cause, O’Gwin fired his handgun at Gomez five times, hitting him three times. Gomez got back into the car he had been riding in, and the driver took him to a hospital. Doctors performed several surgeries on Gomez, the report said, and Gomez survived his injuries.

Although O’Gwin and Gomez had met in an Adult Probation and Parole office when Gomez was paroled from the Utah State Prison in the previous month, “it appears that neither Agent O’Gwin nor Mr. Gomez recognized each other during the [officer-involved critical incident],” the report said.