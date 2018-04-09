× Utah County Deputy hit by car in Spanish Fork, suspect shot

SPANISH FORK, Utah – A man is recovering after being shot by a deputy in Spanish Fork on Monday Morning.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says they found a car near 200 East Center Street around 12:30, that they say was involved in a chase that happened on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say when they tried to stop the suspect, he drove his car into one of them, crushing the deputy’s foot.

Sergeant Spencer Cannon with The Utah County Sheriff’s says the other deputy who was nearby fired a shot at the man, hitting him in the shoulder.

The suspect is recovering at Utah Valley Hospital in serious condition.

Sgt. Cannon also said that the injured deputy is now resting at home.

The Utah County Officer-Involved Shooting Team is investigating.