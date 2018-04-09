University of Utah, Salt Lake City, get major grant for wireless innovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Salt Lake City may produce the next generation of wireless technology thanks to a multi-million dollar project announced today.

The National Science Foundation and a consortium of corporations working with wireless technology are providing the funding for a project called the Platform for Open Wireless Data-driven Experimental Research, or POWDER.

The grant to the University of Utah and Salt Lake City could amount to as much as $27.5 million in funding and equipment to create a city-sized laboratory to test new technology.

"This technology is the platform that allows industry to test the things we want to buy so they are awesome when we buy them," said Dr. Cynthia Furse, the Vice President for Research at the University of Utah.