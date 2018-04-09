Unified Police Department conducts search and rescue in Little Cottonwood Canyon

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – The Unified Police Department (UPD) conducted a search and rescue to retrieve a female hiker in Little Cottonwood Canyon Monday afternoon.

The department stated that crews were working to rescue the 53-year-old woman, who had suffered an ankle injury.

According to Brian Lohrke with UPD, the woman was hiking on a trail when she injured her ankle. Her injuries were not serious or life-threatening.

Crews responded to help assist the woman down to safety.

