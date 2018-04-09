Tips on how to safely secure your child in a car seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Fox 13's Max Roth and Tamara Vaifanua spoke with the Utah Department of Transportation Monday, for tips on how parents can safely secure their children in car seats.

Here are some helpful tips on how to make sure your kids are riding safely:

Make sure when wiggling the car seat after it's secured, it doesn't move more than one inch.

Use the top tether on a front-facing seat to secure your child.

Make sure the harness is connected with a chest clip, and that the harness is sitting at around armpit level.

The harness should be tightened down securely across your child's shoulders.

For more tips on car seat safety, watch the video above.