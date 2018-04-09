× St. George man arrested for taking ‘joy ride’ in city-owned golf cart

ST. GEORGE — A man who told police he was just going for a “joy ride” in a city-owned golf cart was arrested Wednesday, St. George News reports.

Police arrested Ian Nathaniel Shaw, 36, of St. George, on charges of theft, failing to stop on an officer’s command and trespassing.

Employees at the St. George Waste Services Department, at 2170 West Treatment Plant Rd., noticed Shaw trespassing on the property and called police during the late afternoon, according to a probable cause statement written in support of the arrest.

Employees told police that Shaw began operating a city-owned golf cart at the plant.

In an attempt to stop him, several employees boxed him in with other vehicles, which caused Shaw to get out of the cart and run toward an open field near the SunRiver Club House, according to the police report.

