Utah man allegedly brings BB gun to VASA Fitness, threatens employee, falls off roof

TOOELE, Utah - A man was taken to the hospital Monday after allegedly bringing a toy or BB gun to a VASA fitness in Tooele, gaining access to the roof, and falling or jumping off.

According to the Tooele Police Department, the man approached an employee and pointed the fake firearm at them.

The man was able to gain access to the roof, and either jumped or fell off.

He was transported to the hospital following the incident.

Police said the gym's operations were back to normal Monday.

This is an ongoing incident.