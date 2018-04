× Accident on I-15 in Bountiful causes traffic delays

BOUNTIFUL, Utah – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) reported traffic delays on northbound I-15 following an accident.

The incident occurred near 400 N. in Bountiful along I-15.

Reminder: Crash NB I-15 MP 317/400N @BountifulCityUT right lanes closed. Stopped traffic extend to MP 312/Beck St. Trucks ok on Legacy @UtahTrucking

Check UDOT Traffic app or @waze before all trips.@UDOTRegionOne — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) April 9, 2018

Details regarding the nature of the incident were unknown at the time of this report.

Drivers were advised to use alternate routes while the accident was cleared.