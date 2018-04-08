Firefighters suspect lightning strike caused fire at St. George home

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Firefighters suspect a lightning strike is the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in southern Utah early Sunday morning.

St. George News reports fire crews responded to a home on Rivers Edge Lane in the Sunbrook area of St. George around 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

The residence is a second home for the owners, and no one was present when the fire broke out. By the time crews arrived, the fire was well established and crews went defensive as they fought the fire.

The fire was extinguished and damage is estimated between $300,000 and $500,000. Firefighters suspect the blaze was started by a lightning strike.

Visit St. George News for more details and photos.