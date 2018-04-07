Some lawmakers get more done on Utah’s Capitol Hill than others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Sen. Todd Weiler was very busy during the legislative session.

According to numbers provided to FOX 13 by the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel, Sen. Weiler, R-Woods Cross, passed the most bills in the 2018 session. He was the primary sponsor of 17 bills that passed and were signed by the governor (one was allowed to go into law without signature).

"I've done that before and it puts kind of a target on my back," Sen. Weiler joked. "I'd rather be second or third."

Every single member of the Utah State Senate passed a bill or resolution this year they were the primary sponsor on. Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville; Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City; Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo; and Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, all tied for second place with 16 bills passed.

If you think Democrats can't pass anything in a GOP supermajority legislature, don't cross Senate Minority Whip Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City. She passed a total of 15 bills this year. Her colleagues in the minority caucus couldn't come close to matching her.

More than 1,300 bills were requested in the 2018 Utah State Legislature and 533 passed in total. With a 45 day session, it is a frantic pace to get legislation through.

Some lawmakers did not get any bills through. Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield; Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo; Rep. Sue Duckworth, D-Magna, were among those who passed zero bills this session. Rep. Lynn Hemingway, D-Millcreek, was out the entire session due to a family issue (House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, ended up taking up Rep. Hemingway's bills).

Rep. Jon Stanard, R-St. George, abruptly quit in the first few weeks of the legislative session ahead of accusations he had a sexual relationship with an escort. His replacement, Rep. Travis Seegmiller, opted not to run any bills as he learned his way around the legislature.

Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, broke his record of having no bills passed since 2015. This year, Sen. Dabakis got a resolution passed.

Many lawmakers bristle when asked how many bills they've sponsored and passed. Some insist they are effective legislators working behind the scenes to shepherd more important bills through, insisting it is about quality legislation -- not quantity.

Sen. Weiler said he is most proud of his bills this year tackling domestic violence issues and a resolution putting a statue of Dr. Martha Hughes Cannon in Washington, D.C., representing Utah in the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall.

"One year I passed 24 bills," said Sen. Weiler. "Not all bills are equal, most of these 17 took a lot of work."

Here's the breakdown of bill passage numbers: