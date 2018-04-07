× Red Rocks win Regional, advance to National Championship

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Red Rocks are heading to the National Championship for the 43rd consecutive time after winning the NCAA Salt Lake City Regional Saturday.

According to Utah Gymnastics, the team scored 197.475 Saturday to secure the win. This will be the team’s 43rd consecutive trip to the National Championship.

California finished second at 196.725 while Auburn came in third at 196.525.

BYU and Stanford rounded out the Top 5 with 196.300 and 195.600 respectively, and Southern Utah placed sixth with 194.625.

Utah’s MyKayla Skinner won the Regional All-Around, scoring 39.650, while teammate MaKenna Merrell-Giles came in third with a 39.550. Stanford’s Elizabeth Price joined the Utah gymnasts on the podium, finishing second in the All-Around with 39.575 points.

MyKayla Skinner wins the Regional All-Around with a 39.65 and MaKenna Merrell-Giles places third with a 39.55!!! Congrats Myk and Kenna!!! pic.twitter.com/vTTL5wmh3B — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 8, 2018

The 2018 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship is scheduled for April 20 and 21 in St. Louis, Missouri.