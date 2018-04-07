Heavy rain, low snowpack create snags as ski season winds down in Utah

UTAH — Powder Mountain Resort announced they are closed for the season Saturday due to heavy rain and a low snowpack, and Alta closed for the day due to the inclement weather.

According to a tweet from Powder Mountain, the resort will close effective Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and on-hill events including Powder Prom and Powder Keg Music will be canceled.

Due to heavy rains and low snowpack, the mountain creeks are now exposed. Effective today, April 7th at 4:30pm, #PowMow will close for the season. On hill events including Powder Prom and Powder Keg Music will be canceled. On behalf Powder Mountain, THANK YOU for a great season! pic.twitter.com/ECY1XB7Inw — Powder Mountain (@PowMow) April 7, 2018

Ski Utah estimated earlier in the season that Powder Mountain would remain open until April 15.

Alta Ski Area stated via Twitter they were closing for the day Saturday due to the rainy weather. Aside from Saturday’s closure, the resort is expected to remain open through April 15 with several reopen dates later in the Spring.

According to Ski Utah, Cherry Peak, Eagle Point, Nordic Valley and Sundance have all closed for the season and many resorts will be closing in the coming weeks. Click here for their list of estimated closing dates.