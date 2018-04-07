Autopsy determines body found in drainage area behind vacant Utah Kmart is female

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police say an autopsy performed on a body recovered from a drainage overflow area behind a vacant Kmart Friday has determined the deceased is female.

Police say that while the autopsy confirmed the gender of the deceased, there were no obvious signs of trauma noted and a confirmed identification and a determination of the cause of death aren’t expected until next week.

Police say the body was found in a drainage overflow encasement behind the old Kmart building at 1770 West 4100 South Friday around 12:25 p.m.

The body was found floating in about four feet of water, which police say was stagnant in the drainage. The discovery was made by a survey crew hired by the new owners of the property.

The body was recovered with the assistance of Unified Fire Authority and the State Dive Team.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.