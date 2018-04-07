This week Steve Oldfield reviews two films starring actors who will be familiar to fans of "The Office". See the video above for his review of "A Quiet Place" starring John Krasinski and "Chappaquiddick" with Ed Helms.
At the Movies: Two films featuring stars from ‘The Office’
-
At the Movies: ‘Winchester’
-
At the Movies: ‘The Commuter’ and ‘The Post’
-
The 5 most anticipated movies of 2018
-
At the Movies: A film shot entirely on the iPhone
-
At the Movies: ‘Molly’s Game’
-
-
At the Movies: ’12 Strong’
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘Gringo,’ ‘A Wrinkle in Time’
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Early Man’
-
At the Movies: ‘Ready Player One’ and ‘Tyler Perry’s Acrimony’
-
Elton John retiring after final world tour
-
-
Weber County files charges in apparent signature gathering forgery
-
Child sex abuse charges filed against ‘Knights of the Crystal Blade’ member
-
At the Movies: ‘A Wrinkle in Time’