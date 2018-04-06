Women asked to ‘take turns’ with pregnancy to avoid mass maternity leave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The approach to maternity leave at some companies in Japan has many on social media saying the employers laid an egg.

Some companies are asking female workers to "take turns" getting pregnant, so it's not "too tough" on their bosses, according to the USA Today.

Women are encouraged to "refrain" from getting pregnant at the same time as their colleagues, the report states.

This way, several women aren't taking maternity leave at the same time.

A shortage of child care and widespread over time have led to some employers in Japan viewing pregnancy as a "selfish" lifestyle choice, the USA Today reported.

