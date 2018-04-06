Wanted with Scott McKane: Stolen underwear, vehicle break-ins and other open cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying several suspects in this week's edition of Wanted.

Orem Police announced they are seeking information on three suspects. The first individual is accused of stealing several dress shirts from a local Kohls store.

The second suspect allegedly stole underwear from a store and can be seen in a surveillance still leaving the scene on a BMX bike.

The third suspect is wanted for allegedly taking an iPad out of a shopping cart at a local Smiths. Anyone with information on these three suspects can contact the Orem Police Department at (801) 229-7070.

Murray Police are seeking information on two suspects. One is wanted for allegedly breaking into several vehicles. He is suspected of driving a 2004-2008 Audi A4.

The second suspect is wanted in a criminal mischief case and can be seen in surveillance photos wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Tips can be called into the Murray Police Department at (801) 264-2673.