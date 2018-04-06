Utahns celebrate 25 years of ‘The Sandlot’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s one of the coolest neighborhoods in the state, and, arguably, the most iconic.

“Benny ‘The Jet’ lived right over there,” points Adrienne Brown from her front driveway.

Brown lives in the house that Scotty ‘Smalls’ lived in for the movie “The Sandlot.”

“I didn’t realize what an icon it is for so many people,” Brown said.

Saturday marks the 25th anniversary of the famous movie about a group of kids who work together to try and recover a baseball signed by Babe Ruth. The ball was hit into a backyard protected by a neighborhood dog.

“People are always driving through,” Brown said of people who come into the Sugar House neighborhood in hopes of snapping a photo of the home.

Brown’s neighbor said the homes were picked almost by chance after a Hollywood location scout stopped to talk to her.

“He asked if I lived in this neighborhood, and I said yes,” said Jackie Nielsen, who lives in the home Benny ‘The Jet’ lived in. “That’s what started the conversation.”

Brown and Nielsen said the whole neighborhood gets together once a year for a barbecue to celebrate another anniversary.