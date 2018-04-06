× Thousands without power in several counties

SALT LAKE CITY — A series of power outages is affecting customers in Salt Lake and Weber Counties.

Salt Lake County

Rocky Mountain Power reports 1,359 customers in the 84096 ZIP code of Salt Lake County are affected by an outage.

Davis County

Rocky Mountain Power reports 784 customers in the 84041 ZIP code are without power due to a utility pole fire.

Utah County

Rocky Mountain Power reports 190 customers in the 84013 ZIP code are affected by an outage.