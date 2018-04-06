She waited 100 years for this dance with the Utah Jazz Bear

Please wait a moment for the video to load below.

SALT LAKE CITY – A Utah woman had one wish when turned 100 years old; to dance with the Utah Jazz Bear.

In the most adorable video ever shot on a basketball court, the Utah Jazz made Lorene Bircumshaw’s wish come true for her birthday this week.

About five years ago, she told her family she could hardly wait to celebrate her century on earth, according to the video.

Her one request she waited 100 years for was to slow dance with the Utah Jazz Bear.

The bear heard about it and knew he had to fulfill her wish.

The mascot made sure Lorene’s dance card was full, inviting a few special guests to join in.

Sportscaster Craig Bolerjack was the first to cut in followed by former Utah Jazz players Thurl Bailey and Mehmet Okur.