Kaysville Police identify man who set himself on fire at Chevron

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Kaysville Police have identified the man who set himself on fire in a bathroom at a Chevron convenience store Thursday afternoon.

Tyler Ivison, 26, will likely face criminal charges for lighting a fire inside a building and causing injuries to four officers, according to Kaysville Police Chief Sol Oberg.

Police responded to the gas station, at 200 N 320 W, around 2 p.m. Thursday.

“Indications were he was pouring gas on himself and threatening to light himself on fire inside this Chevron convenience store,” said Chief Sol Oberg of the Kaysville Police Department.

Kaysville City officials said Ivison poured gasoline over himself in and he had a lighter in his hand. Several officers responded and attempted to restrain Ivison and take the lighter from him, at which point Ivison ignited the gasoline with the lighter—injuring himself and four officers.

Two of the four officers were severely injured and were taken to a burn unit at University of Utah Hospital. The other two officers were “mildly affected” and were taken to Davis Hospital.

Three of those officers were released from the hospital Thursday night. The officer who dealt directly with Ivison is expected to make a full recovery, but will remain hospitalized for about 10 days.

Ivison was listed in critical condition at the University of Utah’s burn unit as of 7:20 Thursday night.

Fox 13 News does not generally report on incidents of suicide or suicide attempts unless there is a broader impact to the public, such as a large police response.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services.