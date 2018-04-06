× Delta addresses passenger concerns after hacking, ‘cyber incident’

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines launched a web page Thursday aimed at addressing concerns and questions from customers following a “cyber incident.”

The data breach specifically involved one of Delta’s tech partners. The company, called [24]7, provides online chat services for Delta and many other companies. [24]7 confirmed the breach occurred between Sept. 26 – Oct. 12 of last year.

A Delta spokesperson says the incident possibly exposed the payment information of a small subset of its customers. No other personal information, such as passport, government ID and SkyMiles information was impacted.

The airline says it will contact customers by mail who may have been impacted by the incident. The company also launched a web page at noon Thursday dedicated to addressing customer questions and concerns. delta.com/response

The complete statement from Delta is provided below: