Blackened Chicken with Creamy Avocado Ranch Salad
Since spring is on the horizon let’s start doing more fresh and crisp recipes. Avocados are all the rage and this salad will keep you coming back for more!
Dressing
1 avocado, halved and pitted
2 tablespoons of freshly squeezed lime juice
1 teaspoon of your favorite hot sauce of choice, Chalula for me!
½ cup buttermilk
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon minced red onion
1 tablespoon of minced cilantro
1 garlic clove, minced
½ teaspoon of sugar
1 tablespoon of salt
¼ teaspoon of pepper
¼ teaspoon of cumin
Puree the avocado, lime juice and hot sauce until broken down(30 sec). Add remaining ingredients and blend until smooth. Season as desire after initial tasting. Dressing can be held for up to 1 week.
Blackened Chicken
2 breasts of chicken, skin on or of your choice
1 tablespoon cumin
1/2 tablespoon chili powder
¼ teaspoon of cayenne pepper
1 teaspoons garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ tablespoon sea salt (or to taste)
½ tablespoon of brown sugar
⅛ teaspoon crushed cloves
Sunflower oil for saute
Dry the chicken breasts and generously coat in the spice mixture and let sit for at let 20 min, up to 2 hours
Start by preheating a skillet to med. high heat with about 2 tablespoons of oil. Sear well on both sides, about 4 minutes per side then place chicken in a preheated 350°F (175°C) oven for about 20 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165° F and it is cooked all the way through. Let rest before slicing for the salad.
Salad
1 romaine head
20 small heirloom or grape tomatoes
1/2 can of black beans
1/2 can of roasted corn
1 fresh lime
1 soft avocado, sliced
Cilantro for garnish
Garnish with crispy tortilla strips
Wash and rough chop the romaine, add the tomatoes whole or halved whatever your preference. Drain and rinse the beans and corn and add to the salad. Add desire amount of dressing! Garnish with sliced limes, avocado and sliced blackened chicken. Garnish with cilantro and and crispy tortilla strips.
