Wyoming man arrested following late-night crime spree in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — Following a series of break-ins and carjackings by an armed suspect late Wednesday night, police arrested a 28-year-old Wyoming man early Thursday, St. George News reports.

Shortly after midnight, the suspect, identified as Talon Sessions, 28, of Thayne, Wyoming, was arrested near 400 E. Hillside Place in Cedar City. After being taken to the hospital for medical clearance, he was subsequently booked into the Iron County Jail.

Sessions’ alleged crime spree began approximately three hours earlier. Just after 9 p.m., Cedar City Police Officers were notified by dispatchers of a criminal mischief incident at Cedar City High School.

“A witness reported hearing someone inside the school smashing and breaking things,” Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said in a written statement emailed to media outlets Thursday morning.

Responding officers reportedly found an exterior window broken. After setting up a containment around the perimeter of the building, officers cleared the school but did not find the suspect.

