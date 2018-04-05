× Woman connected to murder of Juab Co. teens charged with obstruction of justice

PROVO, Utah — The Utah County Attorney’s Office has filed two felony obstruction of justice charges against the girlfriend of a man suspected of killing two Juab County teenagers.

Morgan Reannon Henderson, 34, is accused of denying any knowledge of the whereabouts of Riley Powell and Brelynne Otteson during interviews with detectives on January 9 and January 25.

Powell and Otteson were reported missing on January 2, and their bodies were pulled from an abandoned mine in Utah County on March 28.

According to a statement of probable cause, detectives interviewed Henderson again on March 25, and she admitted to withholding information about Powell and Otteson’s disappearance “and that she had in fact been present when they were murdered by her boyfriend Jerrod Baum.”

