Utah family sings ‘Les Miserables’ song and it’s amazing

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah – A Utah family in Fruit Heights posted a video of the group singing “One Day More” from “Les Miserables” and it’s amazing.

Jordon LeBaron posted their rendition of the song on Facebook Monday; it has tens of thousands of likes and about 10,000 shares.

He said, “Anyone looking to do Les Miserables for their next show? Better yet…anyone looking for an entire cast? This is ‘One Day More.’ I love Sunday nights with the fam!”