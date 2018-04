SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority needs your help finding the owner of a dog that departed a FrontRunner train all by himself Thursday evening.

UTA posted several photos on Twitter under the caption “Good boy alert!”

UTA says the dog got off of a FrontRunner train at North Temple Thursday evening. The dog is not wearing tags or a collar.

Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to contact UTA via Twitter or by email at UTAsocial@rideuta.com