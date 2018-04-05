Upcycle your old clothes and turn trash into treasure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wondering what to do with your old, smelly socks? Wash them of course, then give them a second chance at the Ogden Nature Center where you can experiment with upcycling.

Say goodbye to your old socks and hello to 'new' gloves, coffee cup cozies, or workout sleeves that you'll find useful in your own home, office, or place of leisure. Along with your socks, you can bring an old t-shirt and an empty tin can that you are happy to transform into something of value.

After this program, you'll never look at your trash in the same way. Ogden Nature Center will have extra materials on hand if needed. This is an all-ages event so people young and old can learn to make something good out of something old.

If you're interested in attending the Ogden Nature Center upcycling event, please register by 5 pm on Thursday, April 5th by calling 801-621-7595. Visit their website here for more information.