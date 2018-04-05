The consequences of driving under the influence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you aware of what the penalty is for a DUI in the state of Utah? Regardless of whether your DUI is from drugs, alcohol or legal medications, a first-time offense comes with at least 48 hours in jail, a $700 fine and a 120-day license suspension.

That's getting off easy compared to losing your life or taking someone else's just because you decided to drive under the influence. Each year in Utah, we lose about 34 people to accidents that involve alcohol. Many of them are just innocent people hit by drunk drivers who made a terrible decision to drink and drive.

Craig Swapp & Associates has plenty of ways to help prevent DUI's from ruining your lives and the lives of those around you:

If you've been drinking or consuming illegal drugs, don't' get behind the wheel.

Never get into a vehicle as a passenger if you know or think there is a chance the driver is under the influence.

Strictly follow a doctor's orders on the prescribed medications. never take more than the prescribed dosage.

If your doctor doesn't bring it up, make sure to ask if a medication inhibits driving ability.

For over the counter medications you need to be checking the labels for side effects and you can always go online and look up a medication on a drug databased such as http://www.fda.gov or http://www.drugs.org.

Help stop someone who may be driving under the influence or thinking about driving under the influence with these tips from Craig Swapp & Associates:

Call the police if you suspect someone is driving erratically, veering into other lands, signaling inconsistently, driving on the wrong side of the road or the shoulder, etc. You may save a life by making the call.

Teach kids, especially young drivers, to never drive under the influence.

For more information, visit www.craigswapp.com