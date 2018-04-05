× Man admits to sexually abusing two children in Davis County, police say

SUNSET, Utah — Sunset Police arrested a man Wednesday after he admitted to sexually abusing two children, according to a document filed in 2nd District Court.

Erik Ray Williams, 22, faces one count of sodomy upon a child and two counts of sexual abuse of a child, both felonies.

According to a statement of probable cause, two children under the age of 12 came forward with allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of Williams.

In an interview with a Sunset Police detective, Williams admitted to touching one of the children, but initially denied abusing the other child, the probable cause statement said.

Williams later brought a witness statement to the detective, in which he wrote that he did touch the second child, the statement said.

Williams has been booked into the Davis County Jail, with a bail amount set at $50,000.