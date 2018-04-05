Hearts 4 Paws: Jelly Bean

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jelly Bean is a special 5 or 6-month-old girl puppy. When her original owners were no longer able to care for her, they surrendered her to the Humane Society. Unfortunately, the Humane Society was not equipped to take care of her, so before they decided to euthanize her, they asked Hearts 4 Paws to take her.

Hearts 4 Paws takes many dogs from the Humane Society and other shelters that are not equipped to provide the medical care that's sometimes necessary to save some dogs - such as Jelly Bean.

Jelly Bean is suspected of being a distemper survivor. Distemper is a viral disease, which affects the gastrointestinal, respiratory and central nervous systems in dogs and can sometimes even cause blindness.

While Jelly Bean still definitely shows signs of neurological problems and has very little vision, Hearts 4 Paws has noticed great improvement with her. Despite her occasionally bumping into things, she will still follow people with her eyes, come when called and has the strength and balance to walk to the water bowl and drink from it all by herself.

She's an incredibly playful puppy and loves chew toys, her bed, and being held. She's potty trained and is great with other dogs, kids and even cats. Her adoption fee is $200 and she's spayed, microchi8pped and current on all of her vaccinations.

Jelly Bean is ready to find her special home and a place where she can get back all the love she gives. Hearts 4 Paws will be having an adoption fair this Saturday, April 7th, at the West Valley PetCo from 1 pm to 5 pm.

If you're interested in adopting Jelly Bean, visit www.hearts4paws.org to fill out an application.