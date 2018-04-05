Don’t stress over party food preperations, leave it to Breaking Bread Catering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's no event that's too big or too small for this local catering company. Breaking Bread is a full-service catering company located here in Utah that's been around for eleven years.

Owner and executive chef of Breaking Bread, Tom Catrow, believes that food is a way to celebrate life with those around you. Whether it's a party of one, 100 or 500, Breaking Bread has you covered.

Check out the video above to see a sneak peek of one of Breaking Breads specialty Blackberry Ginger Chicken and homemade Tiramisu.

Find more at www.breakingbreadutah.com.