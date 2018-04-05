Beef Shish Kabob

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 lb. top sirloin steak, cut into 1-2” cubes

1 lime, zest and juice

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons vegetable or canola oil

2 garlic cloves, chopped or 1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons white or brown sugar

2 large tomatoes, chopped

1 large cucumber, chopped

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/3 cup olive oil

3 cups white of brown rice, cooked

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

3 green onions, chopped

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large sealable baggie, combine the lime zest and juice, soy sauce, oil, garlic, sugar, salt and pepper. Place the steak cubes in the baggie. Shake well to combine. Marinate in the refrigerator for at least two hours.

Thread the cubes of beef onto water soaked wood skewers metal skewers. Save the remaining marinade. Preheat grill to medium high heat. Oil the grill grates. Brush with the marinade on the skewers on each side. Cook to desired doneness.

Cut up the cucumbers and tomatoes in a medium bowl. Add vinegar, oil, salt and pepper. Mix well. To serve, place some of the rice on plates, top with some of the meat from the skewers, then some of the tomato and cucumber mix. Garnish with cilantro, onions and sesame seeds. Serve immediately.

Note: On separate skewers, cut up vegetables and fruit to grill such as, peppers, onion, pineapple, peaches, etc. Serve over rice mixture as well.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council