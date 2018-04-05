10th Annual Moms and Dads LASIK Givaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over the years, The Eye Institute of Utah has honored more than 35 lucky moms with FREE corrective eye surgery as part of their annual Mother's Day Contest. Last year, they changed it up a bit to include dads too and are continuing the tradition this year.

This year, The Eye Institute of Utah is looking to honor two moms and two dads with free LASIK/PRK or ICL surgery. From now until April 25th, you can nominate a deserving mom and dad that you know to get this great treatment. The four winners will be randomly selected by The Eye Institute of Utah.

There are several different types of vision correction procedures but for this contest, the winners may also receive either PRK & ICL surgery if they are not ideal candidates for LASIK. If you know an amazing mom or dad, or multiple moms or dads who you think would love to be apart of this amazing giveaway, then you should enter them for the chance to be chosen.

To nominate someone, visit www.theeyeinstitute.com and fill out the contest nomination form. Also, make sure you are following The Eye Institute on Facebook and Instagram so you can make sure you see when they announce the winners on social media about a week or two after the contest ends.