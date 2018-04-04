× Utah man charged for sexual exploitation of 9-year-old girl in Colorado

LEHI, Utah — A 21-year-old Utah man is facing charges after police learned he was allegedly exchanging explicit photos and videos with a 9-year-old girl in Colorado.

According to a statement of Probable Cause, Lehi Police were notified by authorities in Jefferson County, Colorado about a 9-year-old girl exchanging nude photos and videos over Skype with a 21-year-old man in Lehi.

Utah police received information that included screen shots from the 9-year-old’s phone depicting explicit sexual conversations, descriptions of Skype chats and photographs of both the child and the adult man. The child told police they had exchanged photos and “shared Skype performances of sexual acts on multiple occasions as well.”

Lehi Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Nathan David Compton and located him at his home in Pleasant Grove on March 29. Police say that during questioning, Compton admitted to showing explicit material to the 9-year-old on numerous occasions and said she showed him explicit images of herself as well.

Police are securing a warrant for the man’s phone in order to obtain additional evidence but say so far he is charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor as a second-degree felony. Compton was booked into jail on a $20,000 cash-only bail.