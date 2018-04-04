A great opportunity to explore your dream career in an arts and media field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Center for Arts and Media at Salt Lake Community College houses more than 120 thousand square feet of hands-on lab work and classrooms where students can study everything from video production to graphic design.

The center itself is full of artistic character with some areas of the original structure dating back to the 1930s. Within its walls, students have a chance to get a hands-on taste of a number of disciplines.

Film student Beto Gonzalez or graphic design student Hali Araneo feel confident in their abilities to hand their dream job in a media field once they graduate because of all of the amazing resources offered to them at the Center for Arts and Media. Students of all trades have the opportunity to work with real-world resources like a live production studio, a graphic design green room and even a fully functioning animation lab.

Whether it's filmmaking, television production, graphic design or advertising, Salt Lake Community College's Center for Arts and Media offers it all. Having each field of study available in one single facility allows for students to understand how all of the different components work together.

If you're interested in learning more about Salt Lake Community College's Center for Arts and Media, visit www.slcc.edu/