Tanker crash, crude oil fire shut down US 40 near Strawberry Reservoir

STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR, Utah – A semi crash and tanker fire closed US 40 near Strawberry Reservoir in Wasatch County for hours Wednesday.
Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce said a semi pulling a pub, or half tanker, overturned on US 40 westbound at mile post 42 near Strawberry Reservoir just after 7 a.m.
Royce said the driver detached the pub which sparked a crude oil fire, shutting down US 40 in both directions for hours.
The driver was not injured.
A HazMat team was called in to help.
UHP has not confirmed when the road might reopen and was alternating traffic in the eastbound lane.
Drivers should expect delays.
40.171829 -111.129500