Tanker crash, crude oil fire shut down US 40 near Strawberry Reservoir

STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR, Utah – A semi crash and tanker fire closed US 40 near Strawberry Reservoir in Wasatch County for hours Wednesday.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce said a semi pulling a pub, or half tanker, overturned on US 40 westbound at mile post 42 near Strawberry Reservoir just after 7 a.m.

Royce said the driver detached the pub which sparked a crude oil fire, shutting down US 40 in both directions for hours.

The driver was not injured.

A HazMat team was called in to help.

UHP has not confirmed when the road might reopen and was alternating traffic in the eastbound lane.

Drivers should expect delays.