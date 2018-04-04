× St. George man accused of committing lewd act in front of teen girls

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A St. George man was arrested over the weekend after he was accused of committing a lewd act in front of two teenage girls, St. George News reports.

Steward Edward Jones, 28, faces misdemeanor charges of lewdness and intoxication after the alleged encounter on Saturday.

According to Officer Lona Trombley of the St. George Police Department, Jones approached two girls, ages 14 and 16, outside the Megaplex Sunset Stadium movie theater on Saturday and started asking them about movies playing in the theater.

The girls tried to be polite and answer some of Jones’ questions, and Jones began rubbing his chest in a seemingly inappropriate manner, Trombley told St. George News.

At some point, Jones reached down his pants and appeared to be touching himself, according to Trombley.

