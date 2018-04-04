× Search for missing plane that disappeared during flight from Colorado to Utah

RICHFIELD, Utah – The Civil Air Patrol is searching for a single-engine plane that disappeared during a flight from Colorado’s Erie Municipal Airport to Utah.

The Cessna 210, carrying only the lone pilot, was scheduled to land at Utah’s Richfield Municipal Airport Monday just before noon but it never arrived, according to KDVR.

Richfield Municipal Airport manager Adam Robinson told KDVR the plane was last seen on radar about an hour outside of Richfield over I-70.

The missing plane was reported to the Air Force at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Civil Air Patrol Major Mike Fassi told KUSA.

Fassi told KUSA the Air Force instructed the air patrol to wait until Tuesday morning to send planes out to search for the missing pilot and his aircraft.

The rocky terrain, snow and high winds are hindering the search, according to KUSA.

Richfield is about 460 miles west of Denver.