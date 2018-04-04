× Salt Lake-area man accused of possessing 375 child porn files

SALT LAKE CITY — A man from the Salt Lake City area has been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail after he was found in possession of 375 files depicting child pornography, according to a probable cause statement.

Benjamin Rodney Berrett, 39, faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, following an investigation by the Utah Attorney General’s Office and the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to the probable cause statement, Berrett used a peer-to-peer network to share a child pornography file with a law enforcement officer on February 18.

The Utah ICAC Task Force executed a search warrant at Berrett’s home on Monday.

Berrett admitted to using peer-to-peer networks to download child pornography after he was read his Miranda rights, the probable cause statement said.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office has requested Berrett’s bail amount to be set at $100,000.