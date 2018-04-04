Recipe: Herbed Wagyu Steaks and Lemon Herb Potatoes

Harmon's infamous Chef Evan is back in the kitchen today teaching us how to make a delicious Herbed Wagyu Steak and Lemon Herb Potatoes. Check out the recipe below!
Herbed Wagyu Steaks
Ingredients:
- 4 Wagyu Steaks
- 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
- 1 Tablespoon chopped rosemary
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon diced lemon rind
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Warm a large skillet or cast iron pan over medium-high heat.
- Season the steaks with salt and pepper and add the herb rub to the steaks.
- Place enough grapeseed oil in the pan to coat. Place the steaks in the pan and do not touch for at least 2 minutes.
- Once seared on one side, flip the steak and sear for another 2 minutes. Turn off the heat and add 2 pats of butter, 2 garlic cloves and 2 sprigs of thyme to the pan.
- Let the flavors combine in the pan and baste the steaks using a spoon.
Lemon Herb Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons sage leaves, chopped
- 1 tablespoon rosemary, chopped
- 2 teaspoons thyme leaves
- 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 2 pounds fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
- In a small pot, melt the butter and oil together.
- Add the garlic, herbs, lemon zest and cook on medium low for three minutes.
- In a large bowl, toss the potatoes with the oil and butter mixture and season with pepper.
- Spread the potatoes on a baking sheet and roast for 25 minutes.
- Check for seasoning once the potatoes are fully cooked and then transfer to a bowl and serve.
For more, visit www.harmonsgrocery.com.