Recipe: Herbed Wagyu Steaks and Lemon Herb Potatoes

Harmon's infamous Chef Evan is back in the kitchen today teaching us how to make a delicious Herbed Wagyu Steak and Lemon Herb Potatoes. Check out the recipe below!

Herbed Wagyu Steaks 

Ingredients:

  • 4 Wagyu Steaks
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped rosemary
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon diced lemon rind
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Warm a large skillet or cast iron pan over medium-high heat.
  2. Season the steaks with salt and pepper and add the herb rub to the steaks.
  3. Place enough grapeseed oil in the pan to coat. Place the steaks in the pan and do not touch for at least 2 minutes.
  4. Once seared on one side, flip the steak and sear for another 2 minutes. Turn off the heat and add 2 pats of butter, 2 garlic cloves and 2 sprigs of thyme to the pan.
  5. Let the flavors combine in the pan and baste the steaks using a spoon.

Lemon Herb Potatoes

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons sage leaves, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon rosemary, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons thyme leaves
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 2 pounds fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
  2. In a small pot, melt the butter and oil together.
  3. Add the garlic, herbs, lemon zest and cook on medium low for three minutes.
  4. In a large bowl, toss the potatoes with the oil and butter mixture and season with pepper.
  5. Spread the potatoes on a baking sheet and roast for 25 minutes.
  6. Check for seasoning once the potatoes are fully cooked and then transfer to a bowl and serve.

For more, visit www.harmonsgrocery.com.