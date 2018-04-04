× Prosecutors allege nanny sexually abused boy over 10-year period in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman has been charged with several felonies for sexual abuse of a child that prosecutors allege occurred over the course of several years.

Alavina Fungaihea Florreich—68 of Glendale, Arizona—is charged with five felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two felony counts of forcible sex abuse.

The alleged abuse occurred in Salt Lake County between 1999 and 2009. Charging documents say the alleged victim told police Florreich sexually assaulted him while she was a nanny for his family. He said the abuse occurred over the course of 10 years and involved various inappropriate sexual contact.

The victim told police the suspect, “convinced him she was teaching him to be a good husband.” The alleged abuse occurred while the victim was between the ages of 7 and 18.

The victim described more than 100 incidents over those years, and when Florreich was arrested it was on suspicion of more than 100 counts of forcible sex abuse.

“Based on the information that was presented to us, we filed seven first-degree felonies today against the defendant,” Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill said, adding that Florreich faces a sentence of up to life in prison if convicted on such felony charges.

Gill said many victims of sexual assault remain silent for many years and that this case is a reminder to all victims that “there are people here who care about them and if there are victims that are out there who find themselves in these kinds of scenarios, that there is help that’s available and people who will listen to them and advocate for them.”