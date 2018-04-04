× Layton man jailed in child pornography investigation

LAYTON, Utah — A Layton man has been booked into the Davis County Jail in connection with a child pornography investigation by the Layton City Police Department and the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Robert Mackay Clayton, 38, faces eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

According to a statement of probable cause, an undercover officer found child pornography being shared on a peer-to-peer network, and an internet service provider linked the sharer’s IP address to an account at a Layton home.

Members of the Utah ICAC Task Force executed a search warrant at the home on Monday, resulting in Clayton’s arrest.

Clayton admitted to downloading, possessing and sharing files depicting child pornography after he had been read his Miranda rights, the probable cause statement said.

His bail amount was set at $40,000.