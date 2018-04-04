× Jazz beat Lakers to move into the 4th spot in the west

SALT LAKE CITY — Ricky Rubio scored 31 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 117-110 over the Los Angeles Lakers. Rubio scored 25 of the 41 points the Jazz scored in the second quarter to lead the Jazz to a 65-60 lead at the half.

Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points. Derrick Favors added 15 points, and Rudy Gobert chipped in with 12 points and 16 rebounds.

The Jazz are 45-33 and they are now in the fourth spot in the western conference standings with four games to play in the regular season.