Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parris RV is your one-stop-shop for all things RV. Whether you're looking for a pop-up tent, 5th wheel, or a brand new Genesis Supreme Vortex 2113V toy hauler, you'll be able to find your dream RV just in time for summer.

Watch the video above to see inside the Genesis Supreme Votex 2113V and all the cool features it has to offer such as a stereo with inside/outside speakers, LED TV, dual electric queen beds and much more.

Check out www.ParrisRV.com for more information!