Woman leads California Highway Patrol on low-speed chase in ambulance

Posted 8:32 am, April 3, 2018, by

Woman in Custody Following Stolen Ambulance Pursuit From Downtown L.A. to Chino Hills – KTLA

LOS ANGELES – Authorities took a woman into custody following a stolen ambulance chase that started at a Los Angeles hospital
early Tuesday.

Just before 1 a.m., paramedics were taking a patient inside the hospital when the suspect jumped in the unoccupied ambulance and drove off, the Los Angeles Fire Department told KTLA.

The driver led the California Highway Patrol on a low-speed chase until it ended in Chino Hills where authorities arrested the woman at about 1:15 a.m., KTLA reported.

No one was injured in the chase.

The woman’s identity has not been released.