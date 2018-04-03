Washington Co. to hold hazardous waste collection event Saturday
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Washington County residents who pay a garbage bill are eligible to drop off household hazardous waste materials on Saturday, St. George News reports.
Those interested in participating can bring certain types of hazardous waste materials to the Washington County Landfill, 330 N Landfill Rd. in Washington, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Types of materials accepted:
- Aerosol Cans
- Medical Waste
- Pesticides
- Car Batteries
- Propane
- Fluorescent Light Bulbs
- Rechargeable Batteries
- Fuel
- Paint
- Paint Thinners
- Paint Supplies (Other)
Oil is collected and recycled year round. The service is free, but there is a disposal charge for vehicle tires.
37.131357 -113.454137