Washington Co. to hold hazardous waste collection event Saturday

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Washington County residents who pay a garbage bill are eligible to drop off household hazardous waste materials on Saturday, St. George News reports.

Those interested in participating can bring certain types of hazardous waste materials to the Washington County Landfill, 330 N Landfill Rd. in Washington, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Types of materials accepted:

Aerosol Cans

Medical Waste

Pesticides

Car Batteries

Propane

Fluorescent Light Bulbs

Rechargeable Batteries

Fuel

Paint

Paint Thinners

Paint Supplies (Other)

Oil is collected and recycled year round. The service is free, but there is a disposal charge for vehicle tires.

