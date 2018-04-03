× Utah Jazz’s Thabo Sefolosha suspended for anti-drug program violation

SALT LAKE CITY — The NBA has announced Utah Jazz small forward Thabo Sefolosha has been suspended without pay for five games.

Sefolosha and Nerlens Noel of the Dallas Mavericks were each suspended for violating the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, a statement from the NBA’s public relations department said.

“Sefolosha’s suspension will begin with the next NBA regular season or playoff game for which he is eligible and physically able to play,” the statement said.

The exact nature of Sefolosha’s suspension was not disclosed.