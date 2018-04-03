× South Salt Lake man accused of stabbing father to death charged with murder

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah – A Utah man is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly stabbing his father to death.

Court documents state 38-year-old Warren Richard Phelps is suspected of killing his father, 65-year-old Richard Phelps, during an argument over a television.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing near 2800 S. 300 E. back on March 19.

Phelps told officers his father was in the bedroom, “probably dead.”

Officers said the man died at the scene.

Phelps told authorities he and his father were arguing through a bedroom door when he grabbed a knife from the kitchen, kicked down the door and stabbed his father several times.

He told police he returned the knife to its case where authorities found it bloodied in the kitchen.

His bail is set at $1 million.