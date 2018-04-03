Learn how to break records with former Utah Jazz All-Star Mark Eaton’s new book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 7-foot 4-inch former Utah Jazz Center is much more than his NBA stats. Though he may still hold the records for the most blocks in a single session and career average blocked shots per game, Mark Eaton is also known for his incredible influence off the court.

As an award-winning speaker and entrepreneur, the NBA All-Star also uses his life experiences to help others. Having won the highest award available to motivational speakers, it was time that he put his inspirational words on paper. Before he knew it, he'd started his new venture as an author with his new book, The Four Commitments of a Winning Team.

Using the personal lessons and stories he learned on his journey from a 21-year-old auto mechanic to a legendary NBA athlete, Eaton outlines a simple, yet impactful plan for people to be able to "outsmart, outlast and outperform their competition and achieve record-breaking success." This book is much more than just a tale of Mark Eaton's life. If you are someone who's looking to be pushed to become the best version of yourself, then The Four Commitments of a Winning Team is just the book you need.

Returning to his old stomping grounds, the two-time Defense Player of the Year is releasing his book during the Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on August 3rd. There will be an official book release and signing at 5:30 pm right before the rivalry game.

Buy Mark Eaton's The Four Commandments of a Winning Team at www.7ft4.com.