Possible active-shooter situation at YouTube headquarters in California

SAN BRUNO, Calif. – Authorities are on the scene of a possible active-shooter situation after gunshots were reported at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California.

The San Bruno Police Department tweeted it was called about a shooting near the company’s headquarters.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Fox News reported several people on social media said ambulances were arriving near offices in the area.

Many tweeted there was an “active shooter,” put police had not confirmed that information.

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

